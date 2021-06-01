Madam Kirpal Kaur Gill (1930-2021), Seremban

PATH DA BHOG: 5 June, 2021 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban, with commencement of Sukhmani Path at 9.00 am, followed by Sahej Path Da Bhog from 11.00 am to 11.30 am | Malaysia

PATH DA BHOG: 5 June, 2021 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban, with commencement of Sukhmani Path at 9.00 am, followed by Sahej Path Da Bhog from 11.00 am to 11.30 am | Malaysia

IN LOVING MEMORY OF

MADAM KIRPAL KAUR GILL

(1930-2021)

Wife of the late Gurbachan Bakan Singh

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 25th May leaving behind

Sister: Gursave Kaur Gill

Children: Avninder, Jasvinder, Paramjit, Kavaljit & Navjeet

Daughters-in-law: Supriya, Margaret, Parminder & Santha

Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, relatives and friends to mourn her loss.

Bhog ceremony will be held on Saturday, 5th June, 2021, at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban, with commencement of Sukhmani Path at 9.00 am, followed by Sahej Path Da Bhog from 11.00 am to 11.30 am.

In light of the current MCO and SOP, the Path da Bhog will be held privately among family members, an Guru Ka Langgar will be packed for take away.

For information on how to join the Path via Zoom, please contact Navjeet (John) at 019-2325 400

| Entry: 1 June 2021 | Source: Family