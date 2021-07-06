Sikh group feeds 150,000 stranded US citizens

By Ryan Christopher Jones | UNITED STATES |

One of the major tenets of Sikhism is langar: the practice of serving free meals to visitors at gurdwaras, the Sikh place of worship.

In the US, gurdwaras were closed due to the pandemic, but the practice has continued as Sikhs make meals and deliver them to New York communities susceptible to Covid-19.

In the first two months of the pandemic, the Sikh Center of New York in Queens Village made nearly 150,000 meals. As the George Floyd protests brought thousands of people out into public spaces, the World Sikh Parliament took to the streets to continue the practice of langar. Himmat Singh and other members of his gurdwara made thousands of meals to be delivered to a protest in Sunnyside, Queens. The Sikh community’s efforts have warmed many hearts and bellies during this trying time. FMT in partnership with The Global Institute For Tomorrow (GIFT) brings you Covid-19 “healers” from the US. Ryan Christopher Jones is a Mexican-American photojournalist and writer originally from Central California, currently living in New York City. Read the original story entitled ‘USA: Sikh group feeds 150,000 stranded citizens’ (FMT, 6 July 2021), here.

