Jasvir to continue as Pahang special officer for Sikh community

Businessman and Bentong councillor Jasvir Singh Ram Singh will continue to serve as the Pahang Menteri Besar special officer for Sikh community affairs.

The 48-year-old local leader received his letter of continued appointment for another year from Pahang Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail at the Bentong Muncipal office yesterday (5 July).

In November 2020, Jasvir, who is also the committee president of Gurdwara Sahib Bentong, received the letter to extend his appointment as Bentong councillor till October 2022.