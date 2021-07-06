Harbachan Singh Jiwan Singh (1924-2021), Ipoh

ANTIM ARDAAS: 9am, 7 July 2021 (Wednesday) at Gurdwara Sahib Greentown, Ipoh (Saskaar/Cremation was carried out on 6 July) | Malaysia
HARBACHAN SINGH JIWAN SINGH
Our Father left us peacefully on 5th July 2021.
Children / Spouses:
Sohan Singh /Surinder Kaur
Jasrinder Kaur
Manjit Kaur / Tirlok S
Awbtar Singh /Amar Kaur
Rabinder Kaur / Ganesh
Daaljit Singh / RippiDhaman Kaur
Antim ardaas: 9am, 7 July 2021 (Wednesday) at Gurdwara Sahib Greentown, Ipoh (Saskaar/Cremation was carried out on 6 July)
Considering present Covid-19 pandemic situation, all affairs will be within immediate family members. The family thanks all in advance for the condolences. It is truly appreciated.
| Entry: 6 July 2021 | Source: Family
