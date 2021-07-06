Harbachan Singh Jiwan Singh (1924-2021), Ipoh

ANTIM ARDAAS: 9am, 7 July 2021 (Wednesday) at Gurdwara Sahib Greentown, Ipoh (Saskaar/Cremation was carried out on 6 July) | Malaysia

HARBACHAN SINGH JIWAN SINGH

Our Father left us peacefully on 5th July 2021.

Children / Spouses:

Sohan Singh /Surinder Kaur

Jasrinder Kaur

Manjit Kaur / Tirlok S

Awbtar Singh /Amar Kaur

Rabinder Kaur / Ganesh

Daaljit Singh / RippiDhaman Kaur

Antim ardaas: 9am, 7 July 2021 (Wednesday) at Gurdwara Sahib Greentown, Ipoh (Saskaar/Cremation was carried out on 6 July)

Considering present Covid-19 pandemic situation, all affairs will be within immediate family members. The family thanks all in advance for the condolences. It is truly appreciated.

| Entry: 6 July 2021 | Source: Family