Harbachan Singh Jiwan Singh (1924-2021), Ipoh

ANTIM ARDAAS: 9am, 7 July 2021 (Wednesday) at Gurdwara Sahib Greentown, Ipoh (Saskaar/Cremation was carried out on 6 July) | Malaysia

By -
1
178
ANTIM ARDAAS: 9am, 7 July 2021 (Wednesday) at Gurdwara Sahib Greentown, Ipoh (Saskaar/Cremation was carried out on 6 July) | Malaysia

HARBACHAN SINGH JIWAN SINGH

Our Father left us peacefully on 5th July 2021.

Children / Spouses:

Sohan Singh /Surinder Kaur
Jasrinder Kaur
Manjit Kaur / Tirlok S
Awbtar Singh /Amar Kaur
Rabinder Kaur / Ganesh
Daaljit Singh / RippiDhaman Kaur

Antim ardaas: 9am, 7 July 2021 (Wednesday) at Gurdwara Sahib Greentown, Ipoh (Saskaar/Cremation was carried out on 6 July)

Considering present Covid-19 pandemic situation, all affairs will be within immediate family members. The family thanks all in advance for the condolences. It is truly appreciated.

 

| Entry: 6 July 2021 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY