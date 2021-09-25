Jito Kaur d/o Late Pritam Singh (Ex Jai Hind) w/o Late Hamreek Singh Veraitch (Kg Pandan, Ex Telecom), (1949 – 2021)

Sahej Paath Da Bhog and Antim Ardaas will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL on 1st October 2021 (Friday) from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

JITO KAUR D/O LATE PRITAM SINGH (EX JAI HIND) W/O LATE HAMREEK SINGH VERAITCH (KG PANDAN, EX TELECOM)

left for her heavenly abode on 19 September 2021, leaving behind her beloved,

Daughters: Jas Kiren, Farah Deepak

Sons: Mancharan (Mona), Kevaljit (Bobby)

Grandchildren Seiko, Sheshin, Lavinia, Abishek, and Greatgrand son Souji

Sisters: Jagiee, Jaswant, Kalwant, Ballwant

Cousins, In-laws, Aunties & Uncles, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Relatives & Friends.

Sahej Paath Da Bhog and Antim Ardaas will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL on 1st October 2021 (Friday) from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

You will always be remembered and missed as a loving mother, loving your children equally and boundlessly, hardworking relentlessly, a nurturing mother, and a good wife, a good sister in law, a sister who always was there to assist us and a good aunty to all who who knew you.

You looked positively at life despite the pitfalls and hurdles; you overcame them each time.

We take comfort in knowing that you have found your rightful place in heaven.

For enquiries, please contact: Jagiee (+6012 287 7865) or Ballwant (+6018 210 5331)

We are eternally grateful to our family and friends for sharing our grief. Thank you for the support and prayers.

Due to the current MCO and prevailing SOPs, we have to comply with a restricted number of attendees.



We humbly request you to join us virtually via the link provided to pray for her departed soul.

You tube live telecast Link: Click here (https://youtu.be/4B_mW5r28zI)

Jointly organised by the Families of:-

Sisters: Jagiee, Kalwant, Ballwant

Cousins: Manjit, Baman, Makhan, Jaljeet, Gejo (Selayang); Jasbir, Bhupinder, Paramjeet, Karam (Jai Hind);

Daljeet Lee (Selayang)

Sisters-in-Law: Goody, Nikki (daughters of Late Teja Singh)

