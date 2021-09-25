Canadian teen’s eye-care project wows at international science fair

By Paula Duhatschek | CBC News |

A 15-year-old student from Waterloo, Ontario., has impressed judges at a prestigious international science fair with his project: a telehealth platform that he hopes will make eye care cheaper and more accessible.

Hardit Singh’s platform, called Speculor, won second prize at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists. Countries from around the world send their best science-fair projects to the competition, which was held earlier this month in Salamanca, Spain.

“There are so many great projects, and to be recognized among them, I feel honoured and proud,” said Singh, who is a Grade 10 student at Cameron Heights Collegiate and attended the competition remotely.

Speculor uses a portable imager to take photos of the eye and artificial intelligence (AI) to screen for disease. It costs about $300 — far less than the closest comparable medical device, a fundus camera, which can cost up to $5,000.

At this point, Singh said the technology is mainly intended to diagnose glaucoma — the second-leading cause of blindness worldwide, according to the World Health Organization — but down the road he believes it could also be used for conditions like retinal detachment and macular degeneration.

Singh said he became interested in ophthalmology after a friend’s detached retina went misdiagnosed for a long time.

“That really got me interested — like, if this can happen in a richer and more developed area like Waterloo, what could the conditions be like in other areas which don’t have as much access?” said Singh.

Read the full story, ‘Waterloo teen’s eye-care project wows at international science fair’ (CBC News, 23 Sept 2021), here.

RELATED STORY:

(Asia Samachar, xx Oct 2020)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |