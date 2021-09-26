Kuldip Singh Nijar (1952-2021), Ex-TNB Seremban / Ex-Malaysian Hockey player

Gyan Dhyan Kich Karam Na Jana Saar Na Jana Teri. Sab Te Vada Satgur Nanak Jin Kar Raakhi Meri (SGGS, 750)
ਗਿਆਨੁ ਧਿਆਨੁ ਕਿਛੁ ਕਰਮੁ ਨ ਜਾਣਾ ਸਾਰ ਨ ਜਾਣਾ ਤੇਰੀ ॥ ਸਭ ਤੇ ਵਡਾ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੁ ਨਾਨਕੁ ਜਿਨਿ ਕਲ ਰਾਖੀ ਮੇਰੀ ॥੪॥੧੦॥੫੭॥
SARDAR KULDIP SINGH NIJAR S/O LATE SARDAR BAKAN SINGH
1.11.1952 – 21.9.2021
Ex-TNB Seremban, Ex-Malaysian Hockey player
Wife: Kanchana Yee Kaur
Children / Spouses:
- Harveen Kaur Nijar / Inderjeet Singh Sekhon
- Sachdev Singh Nijar / Shareen Kaur Sangha
Grandchildren:
- Movanniish Singh Nijar (Sonu)
- Sachleen Kaur Sekhon
- Prabhleen Kaur Nijar
Path da Bhog: 2nd October 2021 (Saturday), from 3pm to 6pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban
Contact:
Harveen – 016 3502002
Sachdev – 012 8552974
Our legendary PAPA
You made the world come alive
You made the world colorful
You are the inspiration behind all that happens
You are the pillar of strength to many around you
You are our HERO
You are our PRIDE and HONOUR
You are our biggest SUPPORT
You brought JOY and HAPPINESS to everyone around you
You brought laughter and smiles to all our faces
The world changes from year to year
Our lives from day to day
but the love and beautiful memories of you will always be in our hearts forever
For wherever in this world you may roam,
In our heart you’ll always be home
You are the universe’s BEST Husband
You are the universe’s BEST Papa
You are the universe’s BEST Nana Darling and Dada Darling
You are the universe’s BEST Brother
You are the universe’s BEST Uncle
You are the universe’s BEST Friend
We love you PAPA
Entry: 26 Sept 2021
Condolences to family.
As a Government pensioner family is entitled to RM3K Grant for funeral expenses.
Wife will be entitled to husband’s pension and medical benefits.
For information. Bless all
0192927178