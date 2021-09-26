Kuldip Singh Nijar (1952-2021), Ex-TNB Seremban / Ex-Malaysian Hockey player

Gyan Dhyan Kich Karam Na Jana Saar Na Jana Teri. Sab Te Vada Satgur Nanak Jin Kar Raakhi Meri (SGGS, 750)

ਗਿਆਨੁ ਧਿਆਨੁ ਕਿਛੁ ਕਰਮੁ ਨ ਜਾਣਾ ਸਾਰ ਨ ਜਾਣਾ ਤੇਰੀ ॥ ਸਭ ਤੇ ਵਡਾ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੁ ਨਾਨਕੁ ਜਿਨਿ ਕਲ ਰਾਖੀ ਮੇਰੀ ॥੪॥੧੦॥੫੭॥

SARDAR KULDIP SINGH NIJAR S/O LATE SARDAR BAKAN SINGH

1.11.1952 – 21.9.2021

Ex-TNB Seremban, Ex-Malaysian Hockey player

Wife: Kanchana Yee Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Harveen Kaur Nijar / Inderjeet Singh Sekhon Sachdev Singh Nijar / Shareen Kaur Sangha

Grandchildren:

Movanniish Singh Nijar (Sonu) Sachleen Kaur Sekhon Prabhleen Kaur Nijar

Path da Bhog: 2nd October 2021 (Saturday), from 3pm to 6pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Contact:

Harveen – 016 3502002

Sachdev – 012 8552974

Our legendary PAPA

You made the world come alive

You made the world colorful

You are the inspiration behind all that happens

You are the pillar of strength to many around you

You are our HERO

You are our PRIDE and HONOUR

You are our biggest SUPPORT

You brought JOY and HAPPINESS to everyone around you

You brought laughter and smiles to all our faces

The world changes from year to year

Our lives from day to day

but the love and beautiful memories of you will always be in our hearts forever

For wherever in this world you may roam,

In our heart you’ll always be home

You are the universe’s BEST Husband

You are the universe’s BEST Papa

You are the universe’s BEST Nana Darling and Dada Darling

You are the universe’s BEST Brother

You are the universe’s BEST Uncle

You are the universe’s BEST Friend

We love you PAPA

| Entry: 26 Sept 2021 | Source: Family

