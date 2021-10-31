Singapore ex-prisons hangman Darshan Singh dies of Covid-19 complications

Darshan Singh, who was Singapore’s longest-serving prison executioner, with his granddaughter Poojaa Gill in 2017 – Photo: Poojaa Gill / ST

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Former Singapore prisons hangman Darshan Singh died early on Sunday morning (Oct 31), aged 89, reports the Straits Times.

Darshan, who was warded on Oct 16 in Yishun Community Hospital for a lung infection, died of Covid-19 complications, his granddaughter Poojaa Gill told the newspaper.

Darshan, who stopped working for the prison service after 2005.,had been hangman for about four decades.

After retirement, for many years, he has been fighting the effects of dementia, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to an earlier media report.

