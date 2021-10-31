Sardar Tara Singh (1947-2021), Ex JKR Workshop Shah Alam

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
Kalay Aye Nanaka Sadhe Uth Jaye
SARDAR TARA SINGH
(Ex JKR Workshop Shah Alam)
Village: Akara, India
Led a glorious life from 6th of April 1947 till the 28th of October 2021
In our hearts you are alive forever..
In our minds, your memories are imprinted..
So Loved and So Missed..
Parents: Late Sardar Pall Singh and Late Sardarni Gurdial Kaur
Wife: Manjeet Kaur
Children / Spouses:
Kiranjit Singh/Sukhvinder Kaur
Shiranjit Singh/Shamshinder Kaur
Sanjit Singh
Grandchildren: Harshania Samra Kaur, Gyatasha Samra Kaur, Deeraj Pal Singh, Jyamisha Samra Kaur
Godchildren: Dr. Suhnaina Kaur, Dharan Pal Singh
Path da Bhog: 13 November 2021 (Saturday), from 10AM – 12PM, at Gurdwara Sahib Jalan Sungai Besi (Shapha), Kuala Lumpur
Contact:
Kiranjit (012-3088468)
Shiranjit (019-2222254)
Sanjit (010-2477728)
Our loved one has returned to Karta Purakh leaving behind beloved brothers, sisters, brother in laws, sister in laws, cousins, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends..
Our beloved had an extraordinary football career and was the man behind the prestige football club, South City F.C.
Do comply to the recent MCO and SOP’s.
We are grateful to all family and friends for sharing our grieve. Thanking you for your support and prayers.
| Entry: 31 Oct 2021 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |