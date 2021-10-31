Sardar Tara Singh (1947-2021), Ex JKR Workshop Shah Alam

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Kalay Aye Nanaka Sadhe Uth Jaye

SARDAR TARA SINGH

(Ex JKR Workshop Shah Alam)

Village: Akara, India

Led a glorious life from 6th of April 1947 till the 28th of October 2021

In our hearts you are alive forever..

In our minds, your memories are imprinted..

So Loved and So Missed..

Parents: Late Sardar Pall Singh and Late Sardarni Gurdial Kaur

Wife: Manjeet Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Kiranjit Singh/Sukhvinder Kaur

Shiranjit Singh/Shamshinder Kaur

Sanjit Singh

Grandchildren: Harshania Samra Kaur, Gyatasha Samra Kaur, Deeraj Pal Singh, Jyamisha Samra Kaur

Godchildren: Dr. Suhnaina Kaur, Dharan Pal Singh

Path da Bhog: 13 November 2021 (Saturday), from 10AM – 12PM, at Gurdwara Sahib Jalan Sungai Besi (Shapha), Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Kiranjit (012-3088468)

Shiranjit (019-2222254)

Sanjit (010-2477728)

Our loved one has returned to Karta Purakh leaving behind beloved brothers, sisters, brother in laws, sister in laws, cousins, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends..

Our beloved had an extraordinary football career and was the man behind the prestige football club, South City F.C.

Do comply to the recent MCO and SOP’s.

We are grateful to all family and friends for sharing our grieve. Thanking you for your support and prayers.

| Entry: 31 Oct 2021 | Source: Family

