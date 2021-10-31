Amazon India heartwarming Diwali ad on Sikh humanitarian worker

By Asia Samachar | India |

In the spirit of Diwali, e-commerce giant Amazon India has released a heartwarming advertisement. The scene starts with a mother driving her son some 50km to deliver a Diwali present to a ‘special’ family member. But who is this? The son tries to dig it out of his mother, but she tells him to be patient.

As they reach a house, a Sikh man opens the door. He lights up as he recognises the young man. He takes a step forward and gives him a big, warm hug.

Just before the door opened, the mother reveals why she took the trouble to drive instead of just delivering the parcel. In April, they nearly lost the son to Covid-19. “We didn’t know what to do. Then, out of nowhere, this man got you a bed. He saved your life, Sameer,” she says.

Click here for the video via Facebook.

