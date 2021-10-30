Sikh general takes over #WhiteKnightCorps

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes command at Indian Army’s 16 Corps – Photo: Indian Army

By Asia Samachar | India |

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh has taken over as the General Officer Commanding of Indian Army’s 16 Corps, popularly known as White Knight Corps. It is based at Nagrota, a town located in the Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir. On assuming command, he exhorted all ranks to continue working with soldierly zeal and enthusiasm, according to a tweet yesterday (29 Oct 2021) at Additional Directorate General of Public Information of IHQ of MoD (Army).

The corps is responsible to guard the strategic and sensitive Line of Control (LoC) from Akhnoor in Jammu district to Poonch, south of Pir Panjal range.

