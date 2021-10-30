Balbir Kaur (1954-2021), Kalumpang

BALBIR KAUR W/O GURCHARAN SINGH

1.4.1954 – 29.10.2021

Husband: Gurcharan Singh

Children / Spouses:

Ramesh Singh and Sanggetha Kaur Rashpall Kaur and Ranjit Singh Kashminder Kaur Dalvinder Singh and Celest Chung Ravinder Kaur and Vinod Kumar

Grandchildren:

Charanjeet Singh Harsimranjit Kaur Ashwinderjeet Kaur Gashvin Singh Getleen Kaur Arneet Singh Iena Kaur Jeevan Singh Alyssha Kaur Glenys Kaur Hanaa Kaur Teyran Kumar Keeshya Laxmi

Saskaar / Cremation: 1pm, 30 Oct 2021 (Saturday), at Serendah crematorium. Cortège leaves residence at 12noon.

Path da Bhog: 14 Nov 2021 (Sunday), 12pm-1pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Kalumpang, Selangor

Note: Kindly abide to Gurdwara Sahib SOPs.

Contact: Ramesh Singh (son) 019 331 9885

Our beloved Mataji has return to Karta Purakh. She has always remained down to earth, loved and remembered for her sewa at Gurdwara Sahib Kalumpang

| Entry: 30 Oct 2021 | Source: Family

