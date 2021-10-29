Battle for kirpan

The most important case in my career? Gulshan v HMCTS, says a Sikh barrister practising at the Bar in London

Jaskeerat Singh Gulshan: British barrister battling for right to wear kirpan in the court

By Parminder Saini | Britain |

I became a Barrister because I wanted to help people. Those from all walks of life who were downtrodden and fighting injustice. Imagine my surprise when I find myself confronted with that very scenario but where my client is a young, promising British Sikh lawyer fighting against our own government?

My client, is Jaskeerat Singh Gulshan, a Barrister (NP) who was prevented from entering a court building due to wearing his Kirpan. Yes, you read that right – a lawyer was prevented from entering a court building simply because he was practicing his faith. This story has already featured in the press, however the battle has now gone to the High Court where I have been instructed via Direct Access and represent this Sikh lawyer in his bid to be able to wear his Kirpan and maintain a career as a lawyer by attending court.

The case is one of the most important cases the Sikh community in the UK has faced. Sikhs and their articles of faith are protected by law and Sikhs are permitted to carry Kirpans of any length in public; however, HMCTS [HM Courts & Tribunals Service, the executive agency of the Ministry of Justice] seeks to restrict the size of Kirpan a Sikh can wear in our Courts, even if completely concealed under their clothing and hidden from sight.

How can it be that in a country like modern England, which is so tolerant and respectful of minority religions and ethnic communities, this behaviour and curtailment of one’s right to manifest their faith is being perpetrated by our own government? This question and others will be answered in this landmark litigation.

I encourage my fellow lawyers to not underestimate the importance of this case for other minority communities either. As history has taught us, it is the slow erosion of our morals, principles and tolerance of others (particularly when worryingly sanctioned by government) that marks the start of a decline in our society and our values. It is ironic that justice is blind and impartial, but only if you can get past the front door of the courthouse.

For me, this matter represents a fundamental check on our societal values where the Courts must consider whether a racial and ethnic minority and faith should be protected from potentially discriminatory and unlawful behaviour from their own government.

Please do share news of this litigation and please contribute whatever you can, to the JustGiving page that this young lawyer is starting, to help him fund this important case, which may likely reach the higher courts.

Parminder is a barrister practising at the Bar in London. He specialises in Public law and Human Rights, with an emphasis on Immigration, Asylum, Nationality and Free Movement law. He was appointed a Deputy Judge of the Upper Tribunal, Immigration and Asylum Chamberin 2015 and Deputy Judge of the First-tier Tribunal, Tax Chamber in 2018.

(Below is Justice4Kirpan campaign note, adapted from their LinkedIn page)

Justice4Kirpan

Advocating for the recognition of Kirpan and standing against any form of religious and racial discrimination.

Justice4Kirpan is a campaign that began as a result of Ealing Magistrates’ Court refusing entry to Jaskeerat Singh Gulshan, a lawyer, for carrying his Kirpan.

Jaskeerat Singh, a baptised (Amritdhari) Sikh, has been practising law for over 7 years and he has been wearing his Kirpan since the age of 13. He has been representing clients as a Lawyer in Immigration Tribunals, Family Courts and he had been attending other courts on regular basis whilst wearing his Kirpan.

An Amritdhari Sikh is required to observe a rigorous code of conduct (‘Rahit’) symbolised by the wearing of five articles: Kes (translated as “long uncut hair”), Kangha (translated as “a comb”), Karha (a steel bracelet), Kachara (cotton shorts), and Kirpan (a sword). The names of these articles begin with the letter ‘K’ and thus these articles came to be known as the “5 K’s”.

On 8 April 2021, Mr Gulshan was requested by Witness Support Services to attend Ealing Magistrates’ Court to provide emotional and moral support for a close relative who had been a victim of a crime, to assist her in giving evidence for the Crown against the defendant. He was prohibited from entering the court building due to the size of his Kirpan. He was discriminated against, treated like a criminal, and forced to go against his religious values and remove his kirpan as it was above 6 inches.

Mr Gulshan had never been discriminated against or refused entry into a court building due to the size of his Kirpan. He also complied with his civic duties by doing a Jury Service for two weeks in a Crown Court with the very same Kirpan but it was not an issue.

As a result of the discrimination faced by Mr Gulshan, he has lodged an application for Judicial Review at the Royal Court of Justice to challenge the outdated policy presented by HMCTS. We are now waiting for the Government Legal Department to respond to our application and a Judge to consider our application and to allow us to proceed with a Judicial Review hearing.

