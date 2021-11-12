Former investment banker joins payments unicorn Nium

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Former investment banker Runn Sachasiri has joined Singapore-based payments unicorn Nium as a vice president.

Runn will head the Founder’s Office and lead strategic projects of the company, according to an update at his LinkedIn page.

Nium is a global payments and card issuance for businesses. The fintech company provides turn-key, purpose-built application programming interface (API) suites for new and traditional finance companies. It recently rolled out a crypto-as-a-service (CaaS) offering aimed at financial institutions.

In July, Nium secured US$200 million in fresh funding led by tech investor Riverwood Capital receiving unicorn status. Unicorn is a term used in the venture capital industry to describe a privately held startup company with a value of over $1 billion.

Prior to this posting, Runn was with PayPal and McKinsey & Company for a total of six years, both based in Singapore. Before that, he had stints in investment banking and investment management analyst in Thailand.

The Thai-born has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from INSEAD and a Bachelor of Business Administration in banking and finance from Assumption University.

RELATED STORY:

Rajeshpal jumps on Singapore tech bandwagon (Asia Samachar, 13 Oct 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here