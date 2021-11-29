Jaspal Singh (1961-2021), Ex Mas Staff

JASPAL SINGH A/L HARCHAND SINGH
(Ex Mas Staff)
12.07.1961 – 16.01.2021
Mother: Madam Sukhwant Kaur (Kota Bharu)
Father: Late Harchand Singh @ Chander (Kampung Simee, Ex Army)
Daughters & Son-in-law:
1) Kerisma Kaur
2) Sukhwinder Kaur / Jagjeevanjoth Singh
Siblings & Spouses:
1) Satvinder Singh (Bob) / Harjit Kaur (Tg Tualang)
2) Harvinder Kaur / Adrian Jacob (KL)
3) Sukhdev Kaur / Manjit Singh (Selayang)
4) Jagjit Singh (Jack) / Melanie
Also leaving behind a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives near and dear.
He was a loving son and father. Leaving behind beautiful memories to be cherished forever.
Path da Bhog : 18 December 2021, 3.00pm – 5.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur
For further information contact: Kerisma 010-2602867
In view of the current situation and SOP, we understand if you are unable to attend.
| Entry: 29 Nov 2021 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |