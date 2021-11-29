Jaspal Singh (1961-2021), Ex Mas Staff

JASPAL SINGH A/L HARCHAND SINGH

(Ex Mas Staff)

12.07.1961 – 16.01.2021

Mother: Madam Sukhwant Kaur (Kota Bharu)

Father: Late Harchand Singh @ Chander (Kampung Simee, Ex Army)

Daughters & Son-in-law:

1) Kerisma Kaur

2) Sukhwinder Kaur / Jagjeevanjoth Singh

Siblings & Spouses:

1) Satvinder Singh (Bob) / Harjit Kaur (Tg Tualang)

2) Harvinder Kaur / Adrian Jacob (KL)

3) Sukhdev Kaur / Manjit Singh (Selayang)

4) Jagjit Singh (Jack) / Melanie

Also leaving behind a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives near and dear.

He was a loving son and father. Leaving behind beautiful memories to be cherished forever.

Path da Bhog : 18 December 2021, 3.00pm – 5.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

For further information contact: Kerisma 010-2602867

In view of the current situation and SOP, we understand if you are unable to attend.

| Entry: 29 Nov 2021 | Source: Family

