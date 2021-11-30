Gurbani classes with Subang granthi

Giani Jaspal Singh Pandhi

Public Service Announcement | Malaysia |

This is to inform everyone that the Education Team of Gurdwara Sahib Subang has been conducting weekly Understanding Gurbani Classes since 2018 with Giani Jaspal Singh Pandhi as the presenter.

The classes have continued online via Zoom since the pandemic started. Currently the class is on Sukhmani Sahib Vichaar (interpretation of Sukhmani) together with the meanings displayed on slides interpreting it in simple Punjabi.

After the explanation of the Gurbani text, there is a Q&A session on the same topic or on any other question related to Gurmat.

Zoom classes are held on every Tuesday from 10.00 to 11.30am. (Meeting ID: 988-530-7094; Password : JAS13JAS)

The suggested monthly fee for Giani Ji is RM20 but you can also contribute more if you wish for his effort. The fee can be banked into the account of Bibi Bachan Kaur (group admin) and the banking slip forwarded to her for record purposes.

Please request to register with Bibi Bachan Kaur in the “Understanding Gurbani Class” WhatsApp group to receive weekly notifications every Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

Bachan Kaur (Mobile : +6012-621-6273)

Maybank account number: 112222015029

Let us enjoy the authentic and spiritual messages of Siri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. Please also share this message with your family members and friends so that everyone can benefit from this noble effort. Thank you.

Gurfateh Ji.

Gurdwara Sahib Subang Education Team

RELATED STORY:

Subang Sikhs to assist families battling poverty (Asia Samachar, 27 April 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here