Jatinder Pannu: Farm laws repeal, SGPC elections and wedding palaces

By Asia Samachar | Punjab |

If you’re looking for a short and interesting discussion on these topics – farm laws repeal, SGPC elections and wedding palaces – check out the comments by Punjab senior journalist Jatinder Pannu.

In this episode over Prime TV Asia, he talks about:

The Indian parliament repeals the three ‘black’ farm laws, a year after intense opposition from the farmers. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections yesterday (29 Nov 2021) saw Jagir Kaur making way for SGPC chief secretary (honorary) Harjinder Singh. What’s the backstory? A good majority of the SGPC elected members had decided to allow Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal to make the call. Previously, his father, Parkash Singh Badal, used to decide who would head the powerful Sikh outfit. SGPC controls the administration of Sikh historical gurdwaras, including the much-visited Darbar Sahib (popularly called the Golden Temple) and the Akal Takht in Amritsar. The Badal candidate received 122 votes, a solid block voting to ensure certain victory. Sikh wedding norms today. It’s all about the wedding palace, and anand karaj (Sikh wedding ceremony) taking a back seat. He reminisces about Sikh weddings in the past.

Check out the programme: Prime Discussion (1668) || ਪੂਰਾ ਸਾਲ ਖੂਹ-ਖਾਤੇ ਪਾ ਕੇ ਮੋਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਖੱਟਿਆ ਕੀ (29 Nov 2021)

RELATED STORY:

How SGPC magicians turn a truck into a trunk (Asia Samachar, 7 Sept 2020)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here