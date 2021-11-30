Steffi Sarge stays calm and collected

Steffi Sarge Kaur (right) and her team in the Football Association of Selangor (FAS) Women’s Super League opening game on 29 Nov 2021 – Photo: FAS

Steffi Sarge Kaur remained calm and collected calmly when directing her teammates from MBSJ FC in their opening match for the Football Association of Selangor (FAS) Women’s Super League yesterday (29 Nov 2021).

She even managed to score one goal in MBSJ’s 6-0 victory over SA United.

Steffi, who donned the captain’s armband, proved her seniority and years of experience as a national futsal player. It certainly gave her team an added advantage.

She showed tremendous calmness in directing her teammates in the match. She definitely has the leadership quality required to be a good team captain and this only fortifies her being the recipient of the emerging leader award at the recent FAS’s Women’s Super League launch.

Steffi is proving to grow better with every game.

Steffi, a household name in Malaysian futsal scene, recently captained the Malaysian team at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 qualifier’s round in Palestine. The 33-year-old national women football and futsal player first donned the national jersey when she joined the football team for the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) in Thailand in 2007.

The FAS Women’s Super League is 11 a-side women football competition involving 10 clubs from around Selangor and one team from Negeri Sembilan.

Full results: FC SWAT 3-3 The Footsouls (A), Leopard 4-0 Rhym Rovers (B), First 11 0-3 UITM, MBSj 6-0 SA United

