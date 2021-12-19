Sardar Ajit Singh (1957-2021), Kelana Jaya

KALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SARDAR AJIT SINGH S/O RAM SINGH

Village: Phattal, Amritsar

27.04.1957 – 19.12.2021

Leaving behind

Wife: Sardarni Pritam Kaur d/o Chand Singh (Bukanwala)

Daughter: Kavanjit Kaur / Spouse: Shashank Dixit

Son: Keshvinjit Singh

Grandson: Shivaank Dixit

Relative and Friends.

Last respects / Saskaar: 20 December 2021 (Monday), 2:30pm – 4pm, at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Ajitpal Singh 012 277 3912

Jaswinder Kaur 016 233 4258

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, for those attending the saskar/funeral, kindly adhere to the following:-

a) Scan your MySejahtera at the main entrance followed by temperature check & sanitisation of your hands. Thereafter, show your double dose digital vaccination certificate to the personnel on duty;

b) To wear your face mask at all times, maintain social distancing and refrain from gatherings while in the premise.

| Entry: 19 Dec 2021 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |