Sardar Ajit Singh (1957-2021), Kelana Jaya

KALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
SARDAR AJIT SINGH S/O RAM SINGH
Village: Phattal, Amritsar
27.04.1957 – 19.12.2021
Leaving behind
Wife: Sardarni Pritam Kaur d/o Chand Singh (Bukanwala)
Daughter: Kavanjit Kaur / Spouse: Shashank Dixit
Son: Keshvinjit Singh
Grandson: Shivaank Dixit
Relative and Friends.
Last respects / Saskaar: 20 December 2021 (Monday), 2:30pm – 4pm, at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Contact:
Ajitpal Singh 012 277 3912
Jaswinder Kaur 016 233 4258
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, for those attending the saskar/funeral, kindly adhere to the following:-
a) Scan your MySejahtera at the main entrance followed by temperature check & sanitisation of your hands. Thereafter, show your double dose digital vaccination certificate to the personnel on duty;
b) To wear your face mask at all times, maintain social distancing and refrain from gatherings while in the premise.
| Entry: 19 Dec 2021 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |