Dalip Kaur Khaira (1926 – 2022), Formerly Batu Pahat

MADAM DALIP KAUR KHAIRA (FORMERLY BATU PAHAT)

29.6.1926 – 31.1.2022

Village: Shaheed, Amritsar

Husband: Late Mr Sohan Singh Randhawa (Formerly Batu Pahat)

Children / Spouses:

Mdm Manjit Kaur Randhawa / Late Mr Ranjit Singh Cheema (P. Dickson) Mr Prem Singh Randhawa (EX RMAF) / Mdm Josnial Kaur (Seremban) Mdm Jasbir Kaur Randhawa / Mr Trevor Coles (UK) Mr Makhan Singh Randhawa / Mdm Kalwant Kaur (S’pore) Mdm Karam Kaur Randhawa / Mr Pram Singh (Seremban)

Also missed by Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren

Cortege leaves 455, Jalan Kurau 8, Taman Permai 1, 70200 Seremban at 2.15pm, 1 Feb 2022 (Tuesday) for funeral (saskaar) at Sikh Crematorium Mantin, Negeri Sembilan, at 3.00pm.

Prayer details: To be updated

Contact:

Prem – 016 6516920

Pram – 012 2503006



| Entry: 31 Jan 2022 | Source: Family





