Jasminder Kaur to lead Malaysian insurance broker

Experienced insurance broker Jasminder Kaur has been appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of MP Honan Insurance Brokers Sdn Bhd, effective today (1 Feb).

She has been tasked to lead the lead the integration of the Honan brand and drive its strategic growth.

MP Honan Insurance Brokers was a result of the joint venture of Honan Insurance Group Asia and MP Insurance Brokers. Honan is an Australia-based insurance brokerage while MP Insurance Brokers was established in Malaysia.

“Jasmin brings with her a wealth of knowledge and more than 25 years of experience in the industry. She will be an excellent steward for Honan in Malaysia as we continue our strategic growth in Asia-Pacific,” said Honan managing director of Honan Asia Eliza White.

Previously, she spent more than nine years at Aon Risk Solutions where she was the executive vice president (chief broking officer & head financial specialties) and earlier as a vice president and head for financial lines practise at CIMB Insurance Brokers Sdn Bhd for more than four years.

Over the last 25 years, she have been involved in providing insurance broking services excellence with a unique blend of specialisation in financial specialties risk solutions for various industry verticals especially financial institutions, oil and gas, manufacturers and healthcare. This includes managing complex claims.

“I have lead product innovation milestones in Malaysia particularly for Transactional Risks (M&A’s, IPOs), Financial Lines Risks, Credit Risks, Cyber Risks, Medical Malpractice Risks, amongst other related liability risks,” she said in her LinkedIn profile.

Jasminder has a LL.B (Hons) in Law from University of Wolverhampton.

