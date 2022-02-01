ThinkPanjabi | chanchaltaa

#thinkpanjabi | ਚੰਚਲਤਾ (chanchaltaa).
What does this word mean? Let’s test your Panjabi vocabulary. Pick the word that best describes ‘chanchaltaa’.
- thinking
- bad habit
- superior
- restlessness
- speaking
For the answer, click the link and you will find it in the ‘Comment’ section below.
Answer: No 4