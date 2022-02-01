    #ThinkPanjabi | chanchaltaa

    #thinkpanjabi | ਚੰਚਲਤਾ (chanchaltaa).

    What does this word mean? Let’s test your Panjabi vocabulary. Pick the word that best describes ‘chanchaltaa’.

    1. thinking
    2. bad habit
    3. superior
    4. restlessness
    5. speaking

    For the answer, click the link and you will find it in the ‘Comment’ section below.

