Jaspal Singh (1956-2022), Subang Jaya

SARDAR JASPAL SINGH A/L BALWANT SINGH AUJLA

26.12.1956 — 04.02.2022

Wife: Rupinder Kaur Gill

Children:

Jasroop Kaur

Balroop Kaur

Thrampal Singh

And family members

Saskaar / Funeral details: 04 February 2022 (Friday). Arrival at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur, at 2.30pm. Last respects along with Japji Sahib and Chaupai Sahib path from 2.30pm to 4.00pm. Saskaar (cremation) at 4.00pm.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we urge all family members and friends to adhere to SOPs when paying final respects.

Path da Bhog: 12 February 2022

(Saturday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Subang.

For further details, please contact:

Jasroop Kaur (daughter) 016 294 5760

Jesjit Singh (son in law) 014 920 0937



| Entry: 4 Feb 2022 | Source: Family





