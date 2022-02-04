Spotted: Ms Kaur cuts a fine first officer

Chip Long (left) and Arpinder Kaur – Photo: Chip Long LinkedIn page

Meet a fine first officer in Arpinder Kaur who joined American Airlines in January 2019. And here is what a senior colleague had to say.

Chip Long, a vice president for flight operations at American Airlines, made this entry at his LinkedIn page: “One of the favorite things about my job is when I get to step out from behind the desk and jump into the flight deck with pilots like First Officer Arpinder Kaur. Just a few months after completing IOE she showcased not only her professionalism, but also the top-notch training she received from our ground and sim instructors as well as cka. With pilots like Arpinder at the helm, the future looks bright at @AmericanAirlines!”

Arpinder, who has a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Management Information Systems from George Mason University, joined American Airlines as a first officer.Prior to this, she spent close to 12 years at Envoy Air Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group, according to her LinkedIn profile.

