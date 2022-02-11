In Loving Memory: Late Mata Joginder Kaur (1930-2021), Wife of Late Karam Singh Kotli (Ex Railways Sentul)

1st Barsi

LATE MATA JOGINDER KAUR

(1930-2021)

Wife of Late Karam Singh Kotli (Ex Railways Sentul)

Forever remembered and dearly missed

Please join us for Kirtan & Path Da Bhog on 19th February 2022 (Saturday), from 5pm-7pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Please adhere to the current SOP guidelines.

Contact: Balbeer Singh : 012-2072156

| Entry: 11 Feb 2022 | Source: Family

