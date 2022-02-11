Don’t be fooled, yet again

By Asia Samachar | India |

Artist and singer Kanwar Singh Grewal makes an impassioned plea for voters cast their lot carefully as Panjab, the northern Indian state, goes to the poll.

“The elections are back. And once again, efforts are underway to make a fool of us. It’s frightening, in case we are fooled again, just as we were many times before,” he cautions in a video released today (10 Feb 2022) as politicians enter into high gear to canvass votes. “Cast your vote for they who have Panjab in their hearts,” he urges. “If we get fooled yet again, you know the fate that awaits us.”

Kanwar, 38, also played a prominent role in the massive farmers’ protests in New Delhi last year. He himself hails from a farmer family in Bathinda. Among his popular songs are ‘Pecha,’ ‘Ailaan,’ and ‘Aakhri Faisla’.

