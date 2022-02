ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Khaley Aave Nanka Sade Uthe Jave

MATA GURSANT KAUR

D/O LATE SARDAR SANTA SINGH & LATE SARDARNI KIRPAL KAUR

Departed peacefully on 7th February 2022 in Perth, Australia

Leaving Behind:

Husband: Sardar Jai Singh s/o Late Sardar Amar Singh & Late Sardarni Nihal Kaur (Perth, formerly from Jelebu)

Siblings & Spouses:

Late Teja Singh & Late Kelvant Kaur (Malacca)

Kartar Singh & Late Sowaran Kaur (Rawang)

Late Karam Kaur & Late Jagjit Singh (Tanjung Malim)

Late Harcharan Kaur & Late Avtar Singh (Klang)

Dr. Sarjit Singh & Harphajan Kaur (Sydney)

Children & Spouses

Satvinder Singh & Inderjit Kaur (Perth)

Rajinder Kaur & Dr. Jaswant Singh (Subang Jaya)

Kawaljit Kaur & Rajvinder Singh (Melbourne)

Grand Children & Spouses

Dr. Simerenjit Kaur & Patvinder Singh

Roshanpal Singh

Dr. Ashvinder Singh

Jashrin Kaur & Joshua Callum Brady

Jasvinder Singh

Sandev Singh

Great Grand Daughter: Pershel Neyna Kaur

And a Host of Relatives & Friends

Path Da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Subang, Subang Jaya on 19th February 2022 (Saturday) from 5.00 PM to 7.00 PM. Guru Ka Langgar will be served thereafter.

The family expresses its sincere appreciation & heartfelt thanks to relatives & friends for their condolences, prayers & support during the recent bereavement.





| Entry: 12 Feb 2022 | Source: Family





ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |