Angel investor, Intel country head and former high commissioner to speak at Aussie Sikh conference

By Anandpreet Kaur | Australia |

A New York-based angel investor, Intel India country head, a TV sports producer, a chief investment officer and a former Australian high commission to India. These are the calibre cobbled together for a conference organised by an Aussie-based Sikh group next Saturday (19 Feb 2022).

They will speak at ‘Elevate 22 – Re-Think & Re-Bound’, an annual event organised by Young Sikh Professionals Network (YSPN).

The speakers will touch on three topics: Journey of migrants leading to the future of work, diversity and intergenerational support, and building a career from deep tech to high impact management.

With New York-based investor Bhavdeep Singh, conference participants have a chance to tap into his broad corporate experience spanning retail, healthcare, consulting and human resources. He was the CEO Fortis Healthcare, one largest private hospital operators in the world, between 2009 and 2011. Prior to that, he was the CEO of Reliance Fresh where he led the effort to open almost 700 new stores in less than two years.

He is currently working to launch HealthQuarters which he describes as a new and exciting concept in healthcare, according to his Linkedin page profile. Bhavdeep is also a board member of the US-based Sikh Coalition.

He is joined by Intel Corporation’s Nivruti Rai, Sky Sport New Zealand producer and presenter Ravinder Hunia, Singh Capital Partners chief investment officer Manpreet Singh and Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DAFT) deputy secretary Harinder Kaur Sidhu.

Nivruti is the vice president for Intel foundry services at Intel Corporation and the country head of Intel India.

Based in Bengaluru, she provides overall engineering and business unit leadership and leads operations for the site, driving innovation, cross-group efficiencies and execution for engineering teams delivering global products and roadmaps. She also leads engagements with national and local governments and policymakers and collaborates with ecosystem players to enable innovation and entrepreneurship.

Ravinder, whose comes from a mixed Maori-Sikh parentage, was radio sports journalist of the year at the TP McLean Awards in 2018.

Prior to the current role, Manpreet worked at DC-based Profit Investment Management where he helped to grow assets under managed from US$20 million at the time to over Us$2 billion via stints in trading, marketing, research, investing, operations, and maintaining client relationships. He was also president and co-founder of TalkLocal Inc. TalkLocal has raised US$4 million in venture funding and has delivered over 4 million calls nationwide.

Harinder is the deputy secretary for service delivery group at DAFT. She is also the senior champion for culturally and linguistically diverse staff in DFAT. She was the Australian high commission to India and Bhutan from 2016 to 2020. Prior to the India posting, she she headed DAFT’s Multilateral Policy Division.

There is a A$50 entrance fee for the event. Click here to register.

RELATED STORY:

Meet the team that travelled Guru Nanak’s path (Asia Samachar, 23 Oct 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here