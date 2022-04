Sharan Kaur P Karam Singh (1939 – 2022), Damansara Utama / TTDI

SHARAN KAUR d/o P KARAM SINGH

Wife of Late Gean Mahinder Singh (TNB)

Passed away peacefully on 12-4-2022

Sadly missed and dearly remembered by :

Daughter: Simryn Jeena Gill

Son-in-Law: Sukhdev Singh

Grandchildren: Kierat Jeet Kaur, Kiryn Jeet Kaur, Gurpreet Kaur, Rajdev Singh and Tanveer Singh

Also, sisters, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and a host of relatives and friends

Sahej Path da Bhog: 23 April 2022 (Saturday), from 10am onwards, at Gurdwara Sahib Batu Pahat, Johor

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Contact:

Simryn 012 2323588

Sukhdev 016 7739955



Entry: 14 April 2022 | Source: Family





