3 Sikh men attacked in the same New York neighborhood in just over a week – CNN





Nirmal Singh, a 70-year-old Sikh man visiting from India, was brutally attacked and left with a bloodied face in Queens, New York

Two Sikh men were attacked in the New York borough of Queens on Tuesday, less than two weeks after another Sikh man was assaulted in the same neighborhood, authorities said.

A 76-year-old and a 64-year-old were approached Tuesday morning by two men who allegedly assaulted them with their fists and a stick, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department told CNN. The victims, who have not been publicly identified, were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

One suspect has been taken into custody, while the other was still at large as of Tuesday night, according to the NYPD. Police said the incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The attack took place in Richmond Hill, a neighborhood also known as Little Punjab for its sizable population of Sikh and Indian immigrants. It comes nine days after Nirmal Singh, a 70-year-old Sikh man who had been visiting New York from Punjab, India, was punched in the face while walking in the neighborhood.

“Sikhs have repeatedly faced this kind of violence — now multiple times in this same place in this month alone,” Nikki Singh, senior policy and advocacy manager for the Sikh Coalition, said in a statement. “As an organization that works to combat and prevent hate, we continue to stand with the Sikh community in Queens as well as all impacted New York City communities who routinely experience these hate crimes.”

Nirmal Singh has since returned to India to be with his family, his son said. Last week, the NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect believed to have attacked Singh, offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information. It is unclear whether the suspect in Nirmal Singh’s case was involved in the attacks on Tuesday.

“Our family is overwhelmed and grateful for the amount of support my father received after this horrible assault. He has now arrived back in India, where he can receive the additional care and support he needs in this difficult time from our family,” Manjit Singh, one of Nirmal Singh’s sons, said in a statement provided to CNN by the Sikh Coalition.

“We are hopeful that a suspect will be arrested, because we see this as an attack on all who wear turbans and other articles of faith — and even though my father has left New York, we will do everything we can to continue helping the investigation.”

