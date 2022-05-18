Jaspal Singh Bhatti (1960 – 2022), Johor Bahru













Kaley Aavey Nanka, Sadhey Utth Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

JASPAL SINGH BHATTI

Age: 61

10 December 1960 – 16 May 2022

Father: Late Darshan Singh (Vain Poin); Mother: Late Charan Kaur

Wife: Late Tejindarpal Kaur d/o Indar Singh Gill

Deeply missed & fondly remembered by:

Children / Spouse:

Preetpal Kaur Bhatti / Pavenraj Singh Sidhu

Amritpal Singh Bhatti / Jaskiret Kaur Gill

Late Jaskiran Kaur Bhatti

Siblings / Spouse:

Gurmit Kaur Bhatti / Sarjit Singh Galalipur

Gurdev Singh Bhatti / Jasbir Kaur Sidhu

Grandchildren:

Aveer Singh Sidhu

Jayna Kaur Sidhu

Sukhmani Sahib prayers will commence at 1 PM on Thursday, 19th of May 2022 at the residence No. 7, Jalan Kuel, Johor Bahru. Cortege leaves residence to the Hindu Crematorium Johor Bahru at 3 PM for Saskar/Cremation at 4 PM.

Akhand Paath will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru from 1 PM on Friday, 20th of May 2022 followed by Path da Bhog at 12 PM on Sunday, 22nd of May 2022.

Please treat this as a personal invitation

Contact:

Gurdev Singh 012 777 4833

Jasvinder Singh 017 777 8007

Preetpal Kaur 016 217 1055

| Entry: 18 May 2022 | Source: Family

