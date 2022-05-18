Jaspal Singh Bhatti (1960 – 2022), Johor Bahru

Kaley Aavey Nanka, Sadhey Utth Jaye
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
JASPAL SINGH BHATTI
Age: 61
10 December 1960 – 16 May 2022
Father: Late Darshan Singh (Vain Poin); Mother: Late Charan Kaur
Wife: Late Tejindarpal Kaur d/o Indar Singh Gill
Deeply missed & fondly remembered by:
Children / Spouse:
Preetpal Kaur Bhatti / Pavenraj Singh Sidhu
Amritpal Singh Bhatti / Jaskiret Kaur Gill
Late Jaskiran Kaur Bhatti
Siblings / Spouse:
Gurmit Kaur Bhatti / Sarjit Singh Galalipur
Gurdev Singh Bhatti / Jasbir Kaur Sidhu
Grandchildren:
Aveer Singh Sidhu
Jayna Kaur Sidhu
Sukhmani Sahib prayers will commence at 1 PM on Thursday, 19th of May 2022 at the residence No. 7, Jalan Kuel, Johor Bahru. Cortege leaves residence to the Hindu Crematorium Johor Bahru at 3 PM for Saskar/Cremation at 4 PM.
Akhand Paath will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru from 1 PM on Friday, 20th of May 2022 followed by Path da Bhog at 12 PM on Sunday, 22nd of May 2022.
Please treat this as a personal invitation
Contact:
Gurdev Singh 012 777 4833
Jasvinder Singh 017 777 8007
Preetpal Kaur 016 217 1055
| Entry: 18 May 2022 | Source: Family
