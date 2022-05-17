Niagara County gets Sikh deputy sheriff





Deputy Sheriff Shagundeep Singh Virk – Photo: Niagara County Sheriff



By Asia Samachar | United States |

Shagundeep Singh Virk is the newest deputy sheriff at the Niagara County Sheriff.

He is an experienced member of the Army Reserve, and holds a variety of specialised certifications. He will begin his training at the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy in the near future, according to an entry at a Niagara County Sheriff social media platform.

Niagara County is one of the 62 counties that comprise the State of New York. The county is known for its agriculture and tourism industries as well as its long manufacturing history. Given its proximity to Canada, Niagara County is important to international trade and commerce.

﻿

﻿

RELATED STORY:

Sikh officer makes history for Alameda County (Asia Samachar, 21 May 2020)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here