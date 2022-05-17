Savinder Kaur wins first SEA Games medal, bags 800m bronze in Hanoi



Savinder Kaur wins bronze for 800m at SEA Games 2022 in Hanoi on 16 May. Right: The final moments with Vietnam’s Anh Khuat Phuong leading the pack

By Aftar Singh | Malaysia |

It was a dream come true for Malaysian national middle distance runner Savinder Kaur, who won her first ever medal in the SEA Games after her third attempt.

The Selangor athlete clocked a personal best time of 2:10.24 to bag bronze in the women’s 800m at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on Monday (May 16). Her previous best time was 2:10.45 she did in the Philippines SEA Games in 2019.

Anh Khuat Phuong of Vietnam hit the tape first in 2:08.74 to clinch the gold while Agustina Mardika of Indonesia clocked 2:09.90 to settle for silver.

Savinder, who will turn 25 on June 19, was delighted with her efforts.

“It feels really nice to win my first medal in the Games. Winning the medal was a big relief for me after failing to be on the podium in the last two SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur (2017) and in the Philippines (2019),” Savinder, who hails from Selayang, tells Asia Samachar.

“I am also thrilled to clock a personal best and must thank coach Dwayne Miller (of the United States), who played a big part in helping me improve my time. I have made steady progress under the guidance of coach Miller since training with him last year January.

“I will continue to train under coach Miller for next year’s SEA Games in Cambodia (2023) and my target next year is to go one better in the Games with another personal best time.

“The medal was an early birthday present for me and it has motivated me to compete at least another three more SEA Games (Cambodia in 2023, Bangkok in 2025 and KL in 2027),” said Savinder, who wants young Punjabi girls to focus on athletics.

“There are hardly any upcoming Punjabi girls focusing on sports. I hope my medal will inspire them,” said Savinder, who is the youngest from five siblings.

Savinder featured in the 800m and 1500m in the last two SEA Games but in Hanoi she will not compete in the 1500m.

“I will focus on the 800m as it is my pet event andI believe that I can deliver a gold in the two laps event next year,” said Savinder.

