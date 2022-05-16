Sharanjeet Kaur new executive director at Toronto medical school







By Asia Samachar | Canada |

Sharanjeet Kaur is the new executive director at the medical school of Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University).

“Now I look forward to working together with government, hospital, and community partners to build a new kind of Medical School in Brampton – grounded in equity, community health, and innovation!” she said in an entry at her LinkedIn page.

Prior to this, she was the director of executive projects and operations director at William Osler Health System, an acute care hospital system serving Brampton and North Etobicoke.

Among her previous stints were as strategic integrated planning director at Sheridan College and public health manager for the Region of Peel.

Sharanjeet has a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from Queen’s University – School of Policy Studies and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Applied Health Studies from University of Waterloo.

﻿

﻿

RELATED STORY:

Sikh chartered accountant makes history at 167-year old ICAS (Asia Samachar, 5 May 2022)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here