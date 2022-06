Harvir Singh Panesar (1991 – 2022), Subang Jaya

HARVIR SINGH PANESAR

5.9.1991 – 2.6.2022

Grandson of the late Sardar Surjit Singh Panesar & late Sardar Jeswant Singh Dhaunsi

Passed away peacefully on 2 June 2022

Leaving behind beloved :

Father: Updesh Singh

Mother: Harjit Kaur

Brother: Hardish Singh

Sister: Prishveen Kaur

Grandmother, uncles, aunties and a host of relatives & friends to mourn their loss.

Cortege leaves residence No 45, Jalan USJ 11/2, Subang Jaya, Selangor

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 4 June 2022 (Saturday) at Kampung Tunku Crematorium, Petaling Jaya

Path da Bhog: 19 June 2022 (Sunday), from 10am – 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Subang. Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Contact:

Gurmit 016 – 215 4336

Hardish 012 – 359 3130



| Entry: 3 June 2022 | Source: Family



