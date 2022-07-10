Virandeep hits major cricket milestone

Virandeep Singh

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Cricketer Virandeep Singh has emerged as the first Malaysian to score 1,000 T20 international runs, according to the Malayisan Cricket Association.

“It’s a major personal milestone, more so it being the T20,” Virandeep told Asia Samachar.

He achieved the score in 38 matches since 2019.

In 2019, Virandeep made history as the first Malaysian cricket player to make it into the professional league when he joined Chitwan Tigers for the 4th Edition of the Everest Premier League 2021, Nepal’s biggest T20 cricket tourney.

RELATED STORY:

(Asia Samachar, x 2022)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here