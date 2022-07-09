In Loving Memory: Daljit Kumar Singh Khorana @ Moni (1957 – 2021)

First Barsi
DALJIT KUMAR SINGH KHORANA @ MONI
14 December 1957 – 14 August 2021
Parents: Late Randhir Singh & Harjinder Kaur
Founder of Sentral Chappati House, Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur
Wife: Late Pushpa Devi Saigal
Second Wife: Veeramani Arasen @ Arasan
Children & Spouses:
Ashvinder Kaur Khorana & Dominic George
Simran Kaur Khorana
Sheetal Kaur Khorana & Sukhdev Singh Malhi
Navin Singh Khorana
God Daughter: Michelle Pereira
First Barsi prayers on 16 July 2022 from 5pm-7pm at the Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa.
Help us minimize food wastage by kindly confirming your attendance with full name and no of pax before or by 10th July 2022 via SMS/WhatsApp to:
Reena: +60197562010
Sukhdev: +60122135060
Daljit is dearly missed and forever remembered by his children, wife, siblings, relatives and friends.
| Entry: 9 July 2022 | Source: Family
