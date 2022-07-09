In Loving Memory: Daljit Kumar Singh Khorana @ Moni (1957 – 2021)

First Barsi

DALJIT KUMAR SINGH KHORANA @ MONI

14 December 1957 – 14 August 2021

Parents: Late Randhir Singh & Harjinder Kaur

Founder of Sentral Chappati House, Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur

Wife: Late Pushpa Devi Saigal

Second Wife: Veeramani Arasen @ Arasan

Children & Spouses:

Ashvinder Kaur Khorana & Dominic George

Simran Kaur Khorana

Sheetal Kaur Khorana & Sukhdev Singh Malhi

Navin Singh Khorana

God Daughter: Michelle Pereira

First Barsi prayers on 16 July 2022 from 5pm-7pm at the Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa.

Help us minimize food wastage by kindly confirming your attendance with full name and no of pax before or by 10th July 2022 via SMS/WhatsApp to:

Reena: +60197562010

Sukhdev: +60122135060

Daljit is dearly missed and forever remembered by his children, wife, siblings, relatives and friends.

﻿

| Entry: 9 July 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here