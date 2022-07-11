In Loving Memory: Amarjid Kor Mehar Singh (1939 – 2021), Pokok Assam, Taiping

1 year Methi Yaad

LATE AMARJID KOR D/O MEHAR SINGH

(Pokok Assam, Taiping, Perak)

23.8.1939 – 15.8.2021

Husband: Late Gurbachan Singh

Children / Spouse:

Gurumit Singh – Baljit Kaur

Ranjit Kaur – Late Gurcharan Singh

Gurdeep Kaur- Avtar Singh

Manjeet Kaur – Balwant Singh

Jasbeer Kaur- Mindar Singh

Surinder Singh – Jaswinder Kaur

Sarjit Kaur

Daljit Singh – Karamjit Kaur

Grandchildren: 17

Great grandchildren: 3

Path da Phog: 24/7/22 (Sunday) from 10am – 12pm, Gurdwara Sahib Pokok Assam Taiping, Perak. Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Contact: 016-4277683 (Baljit Kaur)

Loving and kind in all her ways,

Upright and just to the end of her days,

Sincere and true, in her heart and mind,

Beautiful memories, she left behind.

Please treat this as a personal invitation to our mother’s first Barsi.

﻿

| Entry: 11 July 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here