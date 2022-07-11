In Loving Memory: Amarjid Kor Mehar Singh (1939 – 2021), Pokok Assam, Taiping

1 year Methi Yaad
LATE AMARJID KOR D/O MEHAR SINGH
(Pokok Assam, Taiping, Perak)
23.8.1939 – 15.8.2021
Husband: Late Gurbachan Singh
Children / Spouse:
Gurumit Singh – Baljit Kaur
Ranjit Kaur – Late Gurcharan Singh
Gurdeep Kaur- Avtar Singh
Manjeet Kaur – Balwant Singh
Jasbeer Kaur- Mindar Singh
Surinder Singh – Jaswinder Kaur
Sarjit Kaur
Daljit Singh – Karamjit Kaur
Grandchildren: 17
Great grandchildren: 3
Path da Phog: 24/7/22 (Sunday) from 10am – 12pm, Gurdwara Sahib Pokok Assam Taiping, Perak. Guru Ka Langgar will be served.
Contact: 016-4277683 (Baljit Kaur)
Loving and kind in all her ways,
Upright and just to the end of her days,
Sincere and true, in her heart and mind,
Beautiful memories, she left behind.
Please treat this as a personal invitation to our mother’s first Barsi.
| Entry: 11 July 2022 | Source: Family
