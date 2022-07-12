Naraja Singh Wazir Singh (1929 – 2022), Malim Nawar, Perak

NARAJA SINGH S/O LATE WAZIR SINGH
5.4.1929 – 7.7.2022
Wife: Hardial Kaur
Children / Spouses:
- Manjit Singh / Dharamjit Kaur
- Pramjit Kaur / Tharsame Singh
- Charanjit Kaur / Suresh Khindria
- Jasver Singh
Grandchildren:
- Narvin
- Govin
- Jatin
- Rishika
- Jasmeerat
Path da Bhog: 16 July 2022 (Saturday), from 10 am to 12 pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Port Klang
Contact: Manjit Singh 019-8867257
Dear Father / Nana / Dadaji. You may have passed on but your memories would always live on within us. Thank you for your care, love, guidance and everything that you have done for us. Wherever you are, we know you are in much better place. We love you always ❤️
| Entry: 12 July 2022 | Source: Family
