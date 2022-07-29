Khalsa tops Singapore hockey league two

SKA tops the SHF National Division League Two 2022 league – Photo: Supplied

With one game in hand, Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) team has already clinched the SHF National Division League Two 2022 title. Finishing top of the men’s league was no mean feat for a team that started with little to show.

Two solid performances and six points over the weekend turbo charged the team to the top.

“It is a historic occasion for the club as this is the first time we have achieved this accolade,” the club celebrated in an entry at its social media platform.

A crucial 2-1 win over Singapore Cricket Club on 23 July boosted the confidence of the committed and disciplined players and they delivered another outstanding performance on the following day by beating Tannibellies Hockey Club 5-1, thereby sealing the title, it added.

On Aug 14 (6pm), they will face Hockey Innovative at Sengkang stadium.

“The league is won, but the work is far from complete as we set our sights on the greater and more challenging things to come in the future,” one of the team officials told Asia Samachar.

