Sarjit Kaur (1943 – 2022), Batu Gajah

SARJIT KAUR D/O SANTOK SINGH
11.5.1943 – 29.7.2022
Husband: Late Sardar Hari Singh s/o Late Sardar Amar Singh
Children / Spouses:
Sukhbir Singh (Ex RMAF) / Jasvina Kaur Hans
Jasbir Singh / Jasvinderjit Kaur Gill (Shah Alam)
Grandchildren:
Amreth Singh Sidhu
Keshvin Singh Sidhu
Navdeep Singh Sidhu
Navjoth Singh Sidhu
Cortege leaves at 3.00pm, 29 July 2022 (Friday) from residence at 46, Jalan Kristal 7/73, Seksyen 7, Shah Alam, Selangor
Saskaar / Cremation: 4.30 pm, 29 July 2022 (Friday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Path da Bhog: 7 August 2022 (Sunday) from 10am-12.30pm at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam
Contact:
Sukhbir Singh 012 2246983
Jasbir Singh 012 6651926
The pillar of our family, a strong woman indeed, who is a fighter and an angel who has always smiled no matter how much of difficulty she faced. We are very sad to say that she has left us to join her Creator, Waheguru.
| Entry: 29 July 2022 | Source: Family
