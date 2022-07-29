Sarjit Kaur (1943 – 2022), Batu Gajah

SARJIT KAUR D/O SANTOK SINGH

11.5.1943 – 29.7.2022

Husband: Late Sardar Hari Singh s/o Late Sardar Amar Singh

Children / Spouses:

Sukhbir Singh (Ex RMAF) / Jasvina Kaur Hans

Jasbir Singh / Jasvinderjit Kaur Gill (Shah Alam)

Grandchildren:

Amreth Singh Sidhu

Keshvin Singh Sidhu

Navdeep Singh Sidhu

Navjoth Singh Sidhu

Cortege leaves at 3.00pm, 29 July 2022 (Friday) from residence at 46, Jalan Kristal 7/73, Seksyen 7, Shah Alam, Selangor

Saskaar / Cremation: 4.30 pm, 29 July 2022 (Friday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog: 7 August 2022 (Sunday) from 10am-12.30pm at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam

Contact:

Sukhbir Singh 012 2246983

Jasbir Singh 012 6651926

The pillar of our family, a strong woman indeed, who is a fighter and an angel who has always smiled no matter how much of difficulty she faced. We are very sad to say that she has left us to join her Creator, Waheguru.

| Entry: 29 July 2022 | Source: Family

