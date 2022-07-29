In Loving Memory: Late Babu Bhagwan Singh (1921-2021), Taiping

FIRST BARSI

LATE BABU BHAGWAN SINGH S/O LATE MUNSHA SINGH (TAIPING)

Your time with us was a blessing from Waheguruji. Your fatherly role, humility, courage and zest for life will always be a guiding light and inspiration to all of us. We will forever cherish and love you.

Paath Da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping on Saturday, 6th of August, from 10am – 12 noon followed by Guru Ka Langgar

| Entry: 29 July 2022 | Source: Family

