Little Singh all smiles as Burberry Children’s first Sikh model

British luxury brand Burberry is featuring a Sikh kid wearing a patka (Sikh head covering for young boys) as it splashes its new ‘back-to-school designs.

It sure will warm the hearts of Sikh parents with dotting children with long, uncut hair as they observe one of the tenets of the Sikh faith. And the children will get to see someone who looks like them represented in the media.

Still, Sahib Singh’s appearance in the advertisement is a way forward for Sikhs.

“Growing up, I used to wear a patka (the turban kids wear in the Sikh community until they’re older and start to wear a pugh, which is a slightly bigger turban) and never saw anyone like me represented in the media let alone a Burberry ad,” Gopi Anand, a senior people science consultant at LinkedIn, shared in a social media entry.

“This is a cool moment because there’s children around the world who are feeling a little more confident being themselves and staying connected to their faith because they see that you can be included, seen, and heard without changing who you are.”

But don’t expect a rush to pick up latest collections from the London-based luxury brand seller. They don’t come cheap, with one estimate putting the cardigan and jacket worn by the Sikh boy at £960.

