Our young lions

IN ACTION: KLSSRC goalkeeper and defenders all eyes in the game against DBKL – Photo: Naveen Singh

By Jagdesh Singh | Opinion |

This only happens in one generation during our lifetimes. And it would be a sin to not soak it up, and bathe in the joy it brings. Ever since the news went viral a couple of weeks back, I can’t help but smile being reminded about it, my heart swelling with pride just knowing.

The KL Sikh Sports Recreational Club (KLSSRC) team has been raising many an eyebrow playing in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League. A team of Punjabi Sikh boys, born and bred as Malaysians, as a minority of the minorities, almost forcing any sports enthusiasts in our local community to take notice.

Their brand of hockey is a mixture of 3-3-4 and 3-3-3-1, with some really attractive playmaking from a few outstanding players. This has gotten them some really decent results, bagging 2 impressive wins right at the start of their campaign. But this makes it so easy to forget that this team is as new as it gets. The boys had less than a handful of training sessions prior to the tournament, while the rest of the teams have been built with strong foundations, structured training for months prior. The fact that they’ve gelled so well, fitting into their roles so easily to resemble a somewhat well oiled machine, is a whole conversation on its own. There’s always room for improvement but they’ve got a great springboard-ed start.

UPDATE: KLSSRC today (July 30) defeated Franciscan Hockey Club 2-0 in Malacca. They are now third in their group league, with one game in hand. More photos at Asia Samachar Facebook and Insta

MORE UPDATE: The club received donations from Gurdwara Sahib Seremban, Negeri Sembilan Sikh Union and Gurdwara Sahib Malacca

ALL SET: KLSSRC players before a game – Photo: Naveen Singh

Of course, it has taken many committed individuals to put together the building blocks for this great start. As they say, it takes a village to raise a child. These young lions come from families passionate about sports and particularly hockey. Their parents, uncles and aunties, siblings have inculcated the fundamentals required. I personally know of a couple of ex-national and ex-state players who are fathers to some of the key players in the team.

Then there are the coaches, Baljit Singh Charun and Inspector Kevinder Singh, both are of elite hockey pedigree. Their tactics, their coaching and their passion have been seamlessly and organically transferred into the young lions.

But what’s recognizable to us all, is that never say die attitude ingrained in each of them individually and collectively as a team. As Sikhs, that character of ours is relatable no matter the sport or endeavour. Our DNA. To see it collectively in a team or group of young ones, makes our hair stand – as we like to say in Punjabi.

And then, as vitally important, is the support they’ve been receiving from the community in the form of sponsorships and moral support. Gurudwaras in Seremban and Melaka have taken it upon themselves to drum support from their Sanggat, sending out personal WhatsApp messages asking every family to get down to the stadiums and go cheer for the young lions. Special food from the Langgar like ‘Singapore’ fried Bee Hoon and vegetarian chicken curry with potato have been prepared to be served for families at the stadium. Lastly, it’s no proper support without our loud dholl players adding our own flavor into the game day atmosphere, and the atmosphere has been brilliant.

The sense of togetherness at the games so far is palpable, not just within the team but from the families supporting. This is something we don’t experience as often as we should.

There’s togetherness in celebrating the youth from our very small community. Togetherness in celebrating our heritage of great lion-hearted sportsmen now evident with these youngsters. Togetherness in enjoying our community being represented not just by a token player but by a strong team of players competing with the best.

I must say, that ‘village’ raising this team is pretty impressive. As impressive as the young lions making us proud. Come, let’s get down to the stadium, and cheer them on as hard as we can.

Results:

KLSSRC 4-1 KLSS-CS

KLSSRC 4-0 D’Touch

KLSSRC 2-1 PHNS Seniors

KLSSRC 1-2 DBKL HT

KLSSRC 2-0 Franciscan Hockey Club

KLSSRC fixtures: SSN Seri Kota Predator (Aug 3, 3pm, at Bukit Seridit 3, Malacca), PPHT Thunderbots (Aug 6, 3pm, at Pantai Stadium), TBSS / PHNS (Aug 10, 3pm, at Seremban 2) and Malacca High School (Aug 13, 4pm, at Pantai Stadium).

Jagdesh Singh, a Kuala Lumpur-based executive with a US multinational company, is a father of three girls who are as opinionated as their mother

* This is the opinion of the writer, organisation or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

RELATED STORY:

KL Sikhs win maiden game! Well done, lads. (Asia Samachar, 16 July 2022)

Khalsa tops Singapore hockey league two (Asia Samachar, 29 July 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |