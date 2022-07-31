Nani Kaur (Nanti) (1922 – 2022), Ipoh

Jeha Chiri Likhya Teha Hukam Kamaeh, Ghale Aave Naanka Sade Uthee Jaaye (Sggs, 1239)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

MAAJI NANI KAUR (NANTI) W/O LATE SARDAR KEHAR SINGH

19.07.1922 – 25.07.2022

The Loss is Immeasurable but so is the Love Left Behind….

Deeply missed, forever cherished and fondly remembered by:

Children – Spouses:

Harbhajan Singh – Late Awtar Kaur

Late Sher Kaur – Late Bachan Singh

Late Joginder Singh – Dial Kaur

Late Gurbachan Singh – Late Manjit Kaur

Late Savinder Kaur – Late Dalip Singh

Late Minder Singh – Ranjit Kaur

Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Great-Great-Grandchildren, and Nephews, Nieces and host of relatives.

Path Da Bhog: 6 August 2022 (Saturday), from 10am to 12noon, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

Contact:

Harbhajan – 019 313 3644

Sarjit – 017 594 2558

Talvin – 019 515 3798

| Entry: 31 July 2022 | Source: Family

