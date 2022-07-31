Nani Kaur (Nanti) (1922 – 2022), Ipoh

Jeha Chiri Likhya Teha Hukam Kamaeh, Ghale Aave Naanka Sade Uthee Jaaye (Sggs, 1239)
ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
MAAJI NANI KAUR (NANTI) W/O LATE SARDAR KEHAR SINGH
19.07.1922 – 25.07.2022
The Loss is Immeasurable but so is the Love Left Behind….
Deeply missed, forever cherished and fondly remembered by:
Children – Spouses:
Harbhajan Singh – Late Awtar Kaur
Late Sher Kaur – Late Bachan Singh
Late Joginder Singh – Dial Kaur
Late Gurbachan Singh – Late Manjit Kaur
Late Savinder Kaur – Late Dalip Singh
Late Minder Singh – Ranjit Kaur
Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Great-Great-Grandchildren, and Nephews, Nieces and host of relatives.
Path Da Bhog: 6 August 2022 (Saturday), from 10am to 12noon, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh
Contact:
Harbhajan – 019 313 3644
Sarjit – 017 594 2558
Talvin – 019 515 3798
| Entry: 31 July 2022 | Source: Family
