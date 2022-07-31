Bhubinder Singh (1963 – 2022), Seremban

BHUBINDER SINGH A/L DAVINDAR SINGH
3.4.1963 – 30.7.2022
Deeply missed, forever cherished and fondly remembered by:
Wife: Nirmala Devi A/P Charan Singh
Children:
Simretjit Kaur
Ravinder Jit Singh
Brianjit Singh
Grandchildren: Pavitarjit Singh, Daniel
Brother: Pradeep Singh
Sister: Rajinder Kaur
Relatives & friends.
Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 31 July 2022 (Sunday) at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban
Cortège leaves from residence No 1915, Jalan Nusari Bayu 7/3A, Nusari Bayu 3, Seremban 71950, Negeri Sembilan at 1.15pm, 31 July 2022 (Sunday)
Path da Bhog: 7 August 2022 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban (time to be decided)
He has been a supporting and loving husband throughout his life. A very good and responsible father and grandfather.
Contact:
Pradeep Singh – 0122925488
Ravinder jit Singh – 011-10358035
Brianjit Singh – 012-5015971
Entry: 31 July 2022 | Source: Family
