Bhubinder Singh (1963 – 2022), Seremban

BHUBINDER SINGH A/L DAVINDAR SINGH

3.4.1963 – 30.7.2022

Deeply missed, forever cherished and fondly remembered by:

Wife: Nirmala Devi A/P Charan Singh

Children:

Simretjit Kaur

Ravinder Jit Singh

Brianjit Singh

Grandchildren: Pavitarjit Singh, Daniel

Brother: Pradeep Singh

Sister: Rajinder Kaur

Relatives & friends.

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 31 July 2022 (Sunday) at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban

Cortège leaves from residence No 1915, Jalan Nusari Bayu 7/3A, Nusari Bayu 3, Seremban 71950, Negeri Sembilan at 1.15pm, 31 July 2022 (Sunday)

Path da Bhog: 7 August 2022 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban (time to be decided)

He has been a supporting and loving husband throughout his life. A very good and responsible father and grandfather.

Contact:

Pradeep Singh – 0122925488

Ravinder jit Singh – 011-10358035

Brianjit Singh – 012-5015971

| Entry: 31 July 2022 | Source: Family

