Kuljinder Kaur Dhillon (1936 – 2021), Baru Sahib

KULJINDER KAUR DHILLON
Village: Majitha
17.8.1936 – 17.5.2021
Spouse: Late Dharam Singh Dhillon
Children: Jasinderpal, Sonia, Kamaldeep
Grandchildren: Akansha, Trishagani, Sean, Connor
In loving memory of Kuljinder Kaur Dhillon (Wife of Late Dharam Singh Dhillon) who departed our lives on 17 May 2021.
1st Barsi, Sahej Path da Bhog will be held on 14 August 2022 (Sunday), 10 am – 12 pm at Gurudwara Sahib Petaling Jaya. Guru Ka Langgar will be served.
Leaving behind Siblings, Children, Nephews, Nieces and Grandchildren to mourn their loss and forever cherish her memory.
Contact:
Jasinderpal 016 219 6331
Sonia 012 330 4092
Kamaldeep 012 371 5272
| Entry: 6 Aug 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here