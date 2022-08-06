Kuljinder Kaur Dhillon (1936 – 2021), Baru Sahib

KULJINDER KAUR DHILLON

Village: Majitha

17.8.1936 – 17.5.2021

Spouse: Late Dharam Singh Dhillon

Children: Jasinderpal, Sonia, Kamaldeep

Grandchildren: Akansha, Trishagani, Sean, Connor

In loving memory of Kuljinder Kaur Dhillon (Wife of Late Dharam Singh Dhillon) who departed our lives on 17 May 2021.

1st Barsi, Sahej Path da Bhog will be held on 14 August 2022 (Sunday), 10 am – 12 pm at Gurudwara Sahib Petaling Jaya. Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Leaving behind Siblings, Children, Nephews, Nieces and Grandchildren to mourn their loss and forever cherish her memory.

Contact:

Jasinderpal 016 219 6331

Sonia 012 330 4092

Kamaldeep 012 371 5272

| Entry: 6 Aug 2022 | Source: Family

