Tashveen Singh Rendhawa (1993 – 2022), Bayan Lepas, Penang

Path Da Bhog

SDR. TASHVEEN SINGH RENDHAWA

S/O Sdr. Harbhans Singh Rendhawa (Burns) & Sdrn. Gurwant Kaur (Khaty)

3.1.1993 – 30.7.2022

Left for heavenly abode on Saturday 30 July 2022.

Dearly missed by family, relatives & friends.

Antim Ardass will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Bayan Baru on Saturday 13 August 2022 from 8am to 12pm

Residence: 42A, Jalan Nuri 9, Setia Pearl Island, 11900 Bayan Lepas, Penang



| Entry: 7 Aug 2022 | Source: Family



