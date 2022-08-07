Alayra Zareen Kaur Sohal (2021-2022), Batu Caves

ALAYRA ZAREEN KAUR SOHAL
1.4.2021 – 6.8.2022
Passed away peacefully on 6th August 2022
Leaving behind beloved:
Father: Inderpal Singh (Paul Sohal)
Mother: Kavita Kaur Sidhu
Brother: Nikhil Yuvraj Singh
Sister: Aanya Afreen Kaur
Grandparents, Uncles, Aunties, Cousins, Relatives and Friends to mourn their loss
Last Respects on 8 August 2022 (Monday) at No 41, Jalan Bidara 3/15, Taman Bidara, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor
Cortége leaves residence at 1pm, 8 August 2022 (Monday)
Saskaar / Cremation: 2:30pm, August 2022 (Monday) at Shamshan Boomi Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur
“Our beautiful princess,
An angel sent from heaven.
For me she left her wings,
I wonder if she knows how much joy to me she brings.
Her flawless face, lights up a room.
She’s so gentile, soft and sweet –
Delicate and delightful.
The nicest girl you’ll meet.”
For enquiries contact (WhatsApp):
Balwinder 013 967 1888
Kelvin 014 225 5193
Sunil 017 877 5489
| Entry: 7 Aug 2022 | Source: Family
