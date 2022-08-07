Alayra Zareen Kaur Sohal (2021-2022), Batu Caves

ALAYRA ZAREEN KAUR SOHAL

1.4.2021 – 6.8.2022

Passed away peacefully on 6th August 2022

Leaving behind beloved:

Father: Inderpal Singh (Paul Sohal)

Mother: Kavita Kaur Sidhu

Brother: Nikhil Yuvraj Singh

Sister: Aanya Afreen Kaur

Grandparents, Uncles, Aunties, Cousins, Relatives and Friends to mourn their loss

Last Respects on 8 August 2022 (Monday) at No 41, Jalan Bidara 3/15, Taman Bidara, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor

Cortége leaves residence at 1pm, 8 August 2022 (Monday)

Saskaar / Cremation: 2:30pm, August 2022 (Monday) at Shamshan Boomi Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur

“Our beautiful princess,

An angel sent from heaven.

For me she left her wings,

I wonder if she knows how much joy to me she brings.

Her flawless face, lights up a room.

She’s so gentile, soft and sweet –

Delicate and delightful.

The nicest girl you’ll meet.”

For enquiries contact (WhatsApp):

Balwinder 013 967 1888

Kelvin 014 225 5193

Sunil 017 877 5489

﻿

| Entry: 7 Aug 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here