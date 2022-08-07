All Punjabi smackdown at Commonwealth wrestling

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

Canadian wrestler Amarveer Singh Dhesi outclassed Zaman Anwar from Pakistan to win the gold medal in men’ freestyle 125 kilogram wrestling event at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday. The bronze went to Mohit Grewal from India and Mandhir Kooner from England.

When the four stood on the podium (in wrestling two get bronze medals), it got the Punjabi world all buzzing. Why? All four wrestlers have links that go back to Punjab.

Amarveer, gold medalist at the 2014 junior world championship, hails from village Sanghwal in Jalandhar, located on the Indian side of Punjab. His father Balbir Singh Dhesi (Shiri Pehalwan) started Khalsa Wrestling Club in 1976 in Surrey, Canada.

His opponent Zaman is from Gujjranwala in Pakistan Punjab. Mohit is from village Bamla near Bhiwan in Haryana, which till 1966 was part of undivided Punjab. Mandhir’s family had migrated to England from Jalandhar.

